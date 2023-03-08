BlackRock Now Owns 4.98% of Unifi (UFI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of Unifi, Inc. (UFI). This represents 4.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 0.92MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.88% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unifi is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.88% from its latest reported closing price of $10.21.

The projected annual revenue for Unifi is $758MM, an increase of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unifi. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFI is 0.06%, a decrease of 7.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 15,694K shares. The put/call ratio of UFI is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 1,917K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 951K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFI by 32.13% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 944K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 75.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFI by 187.53% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 804K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFI by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 701K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFI by 5.55% over the last quarter.

UNIFI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 23 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER™ technologies offer increased performance, comfort, and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look, and feel better. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial protection, UV protection, stretch, water resistance, and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive, and other industries.

