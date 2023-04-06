BlackRock Now Owns 4.90% of Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 2.34MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 360.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinnate Biopharma is $28.27. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 360.40% from its latest reported closing price of $6.14.

The projected annual revenue for Kinnate Biopharma is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinnate Biopharma. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTE is 0.28%, a decrease of 49.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.58% to 41,873K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 48.16% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 36.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 66.96% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 303K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 52.58% over the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products for underserved populations. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors.

