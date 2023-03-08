BlackRock Now Owns 4.90% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.43MM shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 3.58MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.74% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 67.74% from its latest reported closing price of $12.77.

The projected annual revenue for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is $244MM, an increase of 10.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 15.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSA is 0.08%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 32,444K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,800K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 2,624K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,570K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,234K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing a decrease of 146.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 53.86% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,016K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 26.76% over the last quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases.

