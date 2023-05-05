BlackRock Now Owns 4.90% of Crawford & Co. - (CRD.A)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.40MM shares of Crawford & Co. - Class A (CRD.A). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 1.63MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crawford & Co. - is 11.26. The forecasts range from a low of 10.03 to a high of $12.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.69% from its latest reported closing price of 9.10.

The projected annual revenue for Crawford & Co. - is 1,277MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crawford & Co. -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRD.A is 0.26%, an increase of 320.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 10,659K shares. The put/call ratio of CRD.A is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 1,708K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 740K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 18.56% over the last quarter.

PVCMX - Palm Valley Capital Fund Investor Class holds 708K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 550K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 526K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRD.A by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Crawford & Co. - Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $9.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.17%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 4.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=90).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

