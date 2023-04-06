BlackRock Now Owns 4.80% of Apollo Global Management (APO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.53MM shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 30.80MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.38. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.40% from its latest reported closing price of $61.40.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management is $4,822MM, a decrease of 55.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO is 0.60%, an increase of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 369,756K shares. The put/call ratio of APO is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Invesco Select Equity Income Managed Volatility Fund Service Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Gradient Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 555.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Marcum Wealth holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VRGWX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 231K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 19.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 26.29% over the last quarter.

JustInvest holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 43.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $61.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.62%, the lowest has been 2.22%, and the highest has been 9.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

