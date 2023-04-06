BlackRock Now Owns 4.70% of Cano Health (CANO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.49MM shares of Cano Health, Inc. (CANO). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 13.03MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cano Health is $3.69. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 181.76% from its latest reported closing price of $1.31.

The projected annual revenue for Cano Health is $3,321MM, an increase of 21.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cano Health. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANO is 0.05%, a decrease of 71.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.22% to 126,110K shares. The put/call ratio of CANO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 84.45% over the last quarter.

HDG - ProShares Hedge Replication ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 67.99% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 725K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANO by 71.38% over the last quarter.

Athos Capital holds 100K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cano Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico.

