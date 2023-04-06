BlackRock Now Owns 4.30% of Lightning eMotors (ZEV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV). This represents 4.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 4.70MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,042.01% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lightning eMotors is $3.43. The forecasts range from a low of $0.20 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1,042.01% from its latest reported closing price of $0.30.

The projected annual revenue for Lightning eMotors is $128MM, an increase of 424.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightning eMotors. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEV is 0.02%, a decrease of 22.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 17,008K shares. The put/call ratio of ZEV is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 818K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 77.63% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 125K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 67.96% over the last quarter.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 71.31% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 55.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 92.44% over the last quarter.

Lightning eMotors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. operates as an automobile company. The Company manufactures electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. Lightning eMotors serves customers worldwide.

