BlackRock Now Owns 4.10% of Summit Financial Group (SMMF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.74MM shares of Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF). This represents 4.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 0.75MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Financial Group is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 49.58% from its latest reported closing price of 17.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Financial Group is 144MM, a decrease of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Financial Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMF is 0.06%, an increase of 70.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 4,344K shares. The put/call ratio of SMMF is 2.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 305K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 280K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group holds 245K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 81,241.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 216K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 194K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMF by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Group Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $17.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.85%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Summit Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.