BlackRock Now Owns 3.90% of Audacy (AUD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.54MM shares of Audacy Inc (AUD). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 8.00MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.36% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Audacy is $0.03. The forecasts range from a low of $0.00 to a high of $0.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 70.36% from its latest reported closing price of $0.11.

The projected annual revenue for Audacy is $1,273MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audacy. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 10.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUD is 0.01%, a decrease of 38.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.71% to 66,386K shares. The put/call ratio of AUD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1,844.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 96.53% over the last quarter.

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 712K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 315.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUD by 82.01% over the last quarter.

Audacy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Audacy, Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them.

