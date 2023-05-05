BlackRock Now Owns 16.50% of Dycom Industries (DY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY). This represents 16.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 3.31MM shares and 11.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 46.65% and an increase in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dycom Industries is 128.23. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.48% from its latest reported closing price of 91.28.

The projected annual revenue for Dycom Industries is 4,115MM, an increase of 8.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dycom Industries. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY is 0.29%, a decrease of 14.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 31,657K shares. The put/call ratio of DY is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peconic Partners holds 2,520K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,729K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing an increase of 30.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 30.72% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,044K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 8.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 910K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 883K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 59.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 128.58% over the last quarter.

Dycom Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

