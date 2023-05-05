BlackRock Now Owns 16.40% of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.83MM shares of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS). This represents 16.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 12.81MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.06% and an increase in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JBG SMITH Properties is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 32.79% from its latest reported closing price of 14.21.

The projected annual revenue for JBG SMITH Properties is 611MM, an increase of 0.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBG SMITH Properties. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBGS is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 117,343K shares. The put/call ratio of JBGS is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 9,511K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Long Pond Capital holds 8,523K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,621K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,805K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,248K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 12.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,715K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares, representing an increase of 15.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,592K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares, representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 14.63% over the last quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 16.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% at share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

