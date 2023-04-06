BlackRock Now Owns 15.60% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.52MM shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW). This represents 15.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 11.90MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 80.82% and an increase in total ownership of 7.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is $18.87. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.28% from its latest reported closing price of $16.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is $688MM, an increase of 14.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KW is 0.27%, a decrease of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 128,757K shares. The put/call ratio of KW is 2.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KW by 5.55% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

BDSIX - BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Institutional Shares holds 471K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $16.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.64%, the lowest has been 3.46%, and the highest has been 7.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.