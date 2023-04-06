BlackRock Now Owns 14.70% of Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.04MM shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB). This represents 14.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2023 they reported 5.53MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 99.70% and an increase in total ownership of 7.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlantic Union Bankshares is $42.64. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.73% from its latest reported closing price of $33.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantic Union Bankshares is $797MM, an increase of 16.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantic Union Bankshares. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUB is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 68,381K shares. The put/call ratio of AUB is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JPSE - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 5.98% over the last quarter.

TILT - FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 44K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 81.62% over the last quarter.

Salzhauer Michael holds 65K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 547K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $33.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 2.01%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.