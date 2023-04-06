BlackRock Now Owns 14.30% of Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.21MM shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM). This represents 14.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 6.35MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 45.09% and an increase in total ownership of 4.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is $55.90. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.93% from its latest reported closing price of $41.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is $909MM, an increase of 13.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.16%, a decrease of 21.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 79,869K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSDIX - DWS Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 16.88% over the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sandy Spring Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Fund Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 25.74% over the last quarter.

Diversified Trust holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.