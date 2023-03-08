BlackRock Now Owns 12.80% of Northern Oil & Gas (NOG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.89MM shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG). This represents 12.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2023 they reported 5.39MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 101.88% and an increase in total ownership of 5.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.52% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil & Gas is $46.21. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.52% from its latest reported closing price of $32.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil & Gas is $2,151MM, an increase of 17.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.34%, an increase of 34.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.80% to 94,873K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,054K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,054K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 5,114K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 470.08% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,808K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 33.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,493K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.