BlackRock Now Owns 12.80% of ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.69MM shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR). This represents 12.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 23.60MM shares and 17.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT is $5.69. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of $5.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ARMOUR Residential REIT is $199MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARR is 0.10%, an increase of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.85% to 77,686K shares. The put/call ratio of ARR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,792K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,334K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,398K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,361K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,396K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,582K shares, representing an increase of 18.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 31.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,756K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 4.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,405K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 25.13% over the last quarter.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $5.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 17.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.11%, the lowest has been 9.61%, and the highest has been 27.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.53%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.