BlackRock Now Owns 12.20% of Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.09MM shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 3.66MM shares and 8.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 39.24% and an increase in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.15% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oasis Petroleum is $208.93. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 91.15% from its latest reported closing price of $109.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oasis Petroleum. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OAS is 0.46%, a decrease of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 45,729K shares. The put/call ratio of OAS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 9K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OAS by 99.98% over the last quarter.

SRS Capital Advisors holds 0K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OAS by 19.35% over the last quarter.

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 0K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OAS by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Resource Credit Income Fund holds 22K shares . No change in the last quarter.

DEW - WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund N holds 0K shares .

Oasis Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

