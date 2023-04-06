BlackRock Now Owns 12.10% of Kohl's (KSS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.35MM shares of Kohl's Corporation (KSS). This represents 12.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 10.65MM shares and 9.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.30% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kohl's is $27.80. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.99% from its latest reported closing price of $22.60.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl's is $17,778MM, a decrease of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 7.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 119,809K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Infrastructure Capital Advisors holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 572.45% over the last quarter.

USVT - US VALUE ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 83.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 37.12% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 297K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 53.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 119.89% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 220K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing a decrease of 79.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 44.43% over the last quarter.

Kohl`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kohl's Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

