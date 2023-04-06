BlackRock Now Owns 11.80% of South State (SSB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.93MM shares of South State Corp (SSB). This represents 11.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2023 they reported 5.40MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 65.37% and an increase in total ownership of 4.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for South State is $90.78. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of $69.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for South State is $1,869MM, an increase of 19.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in South State. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.31%, a decrease of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 77,721K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADVGX - North Square Advisory Research All Cap Value Fund Class I holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 82.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 444.27% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GUSA - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 7.29% over the last quarter.

SouthState Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.