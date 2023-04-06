BlackRock Now Owns 11.70% of Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.81MM shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). This represents 11.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2023 they reported 15.60MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 65.45% and an increase in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $32.92. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.20% from its latest reported closing price of $30.15.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is $5,080MM, an increase of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 748 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.35%, a decrease of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 288,310K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JSCAX - Small Cap Value Fund Class NAV holds 236K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 1.69% over the last quarter.

SJS Investment Consulting holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 56.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Ethic holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

PCAFX - Prospector Capital Appreciation Fund No Classes holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 74.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 37.22% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 888K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 15.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

