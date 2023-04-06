BlackRock Now Owns 11.60% of Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.97MM shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH). This represents 11.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 1.59MM shares and 9.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.15% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Washington Trust Bancorp is $40.12. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.90% from its latest reported closing price of $33.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Washington Trust Bancorp is $187MM, a decrease of 14.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Trust Bancorp. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WASH is 0.12%, a decrease of 20.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 15,737K shares. The put/call ratio of WASH is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 99.91% over the last quarter.

HWVIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Class I holds 28K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 467K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WASH by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Washington Trust Bancorp Declares $0.56 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $33.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.30%, the lowest has been 2.77%, and the highest has been 6.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Washington Trust Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.