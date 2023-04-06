BlackRock Now Owns 11.20% of Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.24MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 13.12MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 99.94% and an increase in total ownership of 5.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nextier Oilfield Solutions is $15.11. The forecasts range from a low of $8.99 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 73.10% from its latest reported closing price of $8.73.

The projected annual revenue for Nextier Oilfield Solutions is $4,054MM, an increase of 24.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextier Oilfield Solutions. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEX is 0.20%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.11% to 240,340K shares. The put/call ratio of NEX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dupont Capital Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 135.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 57.59% over the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 707K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing a decrease of 27.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 21.43% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 44.32% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FourThought Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 4,492.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 98.34% over the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

