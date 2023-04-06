BlackRock Now Owns 11.00% of Whirlpool (WHR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.00MM shares of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR). This represents 11.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2023 they reported 4.61MM shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.13% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.85% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is $153.85. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.85% from its latest reported closing price of $129.45.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is $19,502MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 56,385K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 79K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 24.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 33.04% over the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Intech Investment Management holds 53K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 94.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 99.96% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT S&P 500 Index Fund Class IV holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 43.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Whirlpool Declares $1.75 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share ($7.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.75 per share.

At the current share price of $129.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.46%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 7.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Whirlpool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

