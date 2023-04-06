BlackRock Now Owns 11.00% of Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.81MM shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC). This represents 11.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 4.17MM shares and 9.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.25% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Bancorp is $16.12. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 52.61% from its latest reported closing price of $10.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Bancorp is $268MM, an increase of 9.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBNC is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 31,398K shares. The put/call ratio of HBNC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 84K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 18.72% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 70K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 77.01%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 439K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Horizon Bancorp Declares $0.16 Dividend

On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $10.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 1.85%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Horizon Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.