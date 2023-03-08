BlackRock Now Owns 10.60% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.21MM shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS). This represents 10.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 5.64MM shares and 9.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.10% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.62% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is $263.29. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.62% from its latest reported closing price of $259.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is $14,470MM, a decrease of 15.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.34%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 56,571K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,812K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 4.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,783K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,660K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing a decrease of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,512K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 1,424K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $259.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.12%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 3.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.