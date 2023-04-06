BlackRock Now Owns 10.60% of F5 Networks (FFIV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.85MM shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV). This represents 10.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 5.68MM shares and 9.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.88% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for F5 Networks is $169.15. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.91% from its latest reported closing price of $147.20.

The projected annual revenue for F5 Networks is $3,013MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1211 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5 Networks. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIV is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 65,888K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIV is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EVSEX - Eaton Vance Special Equities Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Wolff Wiese Magana holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arnhold holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMJAX - Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Martingale Asset Management L P holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 48.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 99.81% over the last quarter.

F5 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

F5, Inc. is an American technology company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, application delivery networking (ADN), application availability & performance, network security, and access & authorization. F5 originally offered application delivery controller (ADC) technology, but expanded into application layer, automation, multi-cloud, and security services. As ransomware, data leaks, DDoS, and other attacks on businesses of all sizes are arising, companies such as F5 have continued to reinvent themselves.

