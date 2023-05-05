BlackRock Now Owns 10.50% of Mercury General (MCY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.82MM shares of Mercury General Corp. (MCY). This represents 10.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 5.44MM shares and 9.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercury General is 45.90. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 55.44% from its latest reported closing price of 29.53.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury General is 4,433MM, an increase of 12.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 14.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCY is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 26,095K shares. The put/call ratio of MCY is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,970K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,248K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 13.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 844K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 827K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 19.69% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 713K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Mercury General Declares $0.32 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.27 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $29.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.83%, the lowest has been 3.33%, and the highest has been 7.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

Mercury General Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states.

