BlackRock Now Owns 10.40% of Westrock (WRK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.53MM shares of Westrock Co (WRK). This represents 10.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 24.21MM shares and 9.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westrock is $38.06. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.69% from its latest reported closing price of $30.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Westrock is $21,511MM, an increase of 1.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westrock. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRK is 0.20%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 241,163K shares. The put/call ratio of WRK is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JANUS ASPEN SERIES - Janus Henderson U.S. Low Volatility Portfolio Service Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 1,625.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 60.97% over the last quarter.

WWMCX - WESTWOOD QUALITY MIDCAP FUND INSTITUTIONAL SHARES holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 7.29% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 41.91% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 57K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRK by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Westrock Declares $0.28 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $30.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.24%, the lowest has been 1.39%, and the highest has been 8.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

WestRock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.