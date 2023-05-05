BlackRock Now Owns 10.30% of Valmont Industries (VMI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.17MM shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI). This represents 10.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 2.05MM shares and 9.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valmont Industries is 341.19. The forecasts range from a low of 277.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.26% from its latest reported closing price of 283.72.

The projected annual revenue for Valmont Industries is 4,617MM, an increase of 4.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmont Industries. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 6.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMI is 0.37%, a decrease of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 23,449K shares. The put/call ratio of VMI is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,195K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 18.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 37.48% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,105K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 14.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 659K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 13.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 649K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 638K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Valmont Industries Declares $0.60 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $283.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 2.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Valmont Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

