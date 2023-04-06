BlackRock Now Owns 10.30% of Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.60MM shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD). This represents 10.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 17.08MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.23% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is $118.94. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $151.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.23% from its latest reported closing price of $103.22.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is $17,362MM, a decrease of 22.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an increase of 239 owner(s) or 18.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLD is 0.34%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 162,720K shares. The put/call ratio of STLD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 62.65% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,291K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing a decrease of 22.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 8.40% over the last quarter.

JPME - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 158K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Mid Cap Value Fund Class holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Steel Dynamics Declares $0.42 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $103.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.35%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 5.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Steel Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

