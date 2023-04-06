BlackRock Now Owns 10.30% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.80MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 10.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 6.40MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 112.90% from its latest reported closing price of $5.27.

The projected annual revenue for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is $767MM, an increase of 18.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLDD is 0.10%, a decrease of 34.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 66,813K shares. The put/call ratio of GLDD is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 165.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 72.63% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 319K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 197K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 30.96% over the last quarter.

CZMSX - Multi-Manager Small Cap Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 98K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company’s culture. The company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount. Great Lakes also owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

