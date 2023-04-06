BlackRock Now Owns 10.30% of Alamos Gold (AGI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.65MM shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI). This represents 10.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 37.93MM shares and 9.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.65% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alamos Gold is $12.63. The forecasts range from a low of $9.76 to a high of $14.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.65% from its latest reported closing price of $12.97.

The projected annual revenue for Alamos Gold is $849MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamos Gold. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 11.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGI is 0.42%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 301,239K shares. The put/call ratio of AGI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 286K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Trexquant Investment holds 362K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 67.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 99.66% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 64K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 16.07% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 698K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alamos Gold Declares $0.02 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $12.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 2.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Alamos Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

