BlackRock Now Owns 10.20% of United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.73MM shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 4.51MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.19% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Therapeutics is $294.04. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.19% from its latest reported closing price of $236.77.

The projected annual revenue for United Therapeutics is $2,258MM, an increase of 16.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1122 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Therapeutics. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 8.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTHR is 0.42%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 50,088K shares. The put/call ratio of UTHR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,865K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,569K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing an increase of 47.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 136.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,344K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 18.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,407K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 22.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,386K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 25.55% over the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens - having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society - will sustain our success in the long term. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

