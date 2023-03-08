BlackRock Now Owns 10.20% of Solaredge Technologies (SEDG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.75MM shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2023 they reported 5.20MM shares and 9.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaredge Technologies is $374.16. The forecasts range from a low of $308.05 to a high of $474.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $328.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Solaredge Technologies is $4,101MM, an increase of 31.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaredge Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.44%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 51,456K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,771K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares, representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,431K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,313K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing a decrease of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,292K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,239K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Solaredge Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.