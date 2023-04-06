BlackRock Now Owns 10.20% of Kimco Realty (KIM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 63.15MM shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 60.68MM shares and 9.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is $23.85. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from its latest reported closing price of $19.12.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is $1,750MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIM is 0.30%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 681,541K shares. The put/call ratio of KIM is 3.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ossiam holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 333.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 76.27% over the last quarter.

VOOV - Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 112K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 2.51% over the last quarter.

ICF - iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF holds 1,896K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 6.30% over the last quarter.

GURAX - Guggenheim Risk Managed Real Estate Fund A-Class holds 246K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 21.32% over the last quarter.

PBP - Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Kimco Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

