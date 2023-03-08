BlackRock Now Owns 10.20% of Kforce (KFRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.08MM shares of Kforce Inc. (KFRC). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 2.01MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.19% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.71% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kforce is $73.10. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.71% from its latest reported closing price of $62.10.

The projected annual revenue for Kforce is $1,696MM, a decrease of 0.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kforce. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFRC is 0.17%, a decrease of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 20,958K shares. The put/call ratio of KFRC is 6.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 814K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 99.96% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 750K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 646K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 29.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 623K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Kforce Declares $0.36 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $62.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.96%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kforce Inc. is a domestic professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through its network of field offices located throughout the U.S. and two national delivery centers, Kforce provides opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. Kforce promises to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing.

