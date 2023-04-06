BlackRock Now Owns 10.10% of Packaging of America (PKG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.05MM shares of Packaging Corp. of America (PKG). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 8.90MM shares and 9.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Packaging of America is $135.67. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of $140.39.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging of America is $8,419MM, a decrease of 0.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging of America. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 94,618K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amalgamated Bank holds 36K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 16.90% over the last quarter.

Shell Asset Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 48.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 13.56% over the last quarter.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue holds 39K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 46K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Assetmark holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Packaging of America Declares $1.25 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $140.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 2.15%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Packaging Corp Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 92 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

