BlackRock Now Owns 10.10% of Guess ? (GES)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.49MM shares of Guess ? Inc. (GES). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.24% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guess ? is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.24% from its latest reported closing price of $21.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Guess ? is $2,668MM, a decrease of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guess ?. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GES is 0.12%, an increase of 42.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 36,148K shares. The put/call ratio of GES is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,259K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439K shares, representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,817K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 1,661K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,171K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 61.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 246.08% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 921K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 91.25% over the last quarter.

Guess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.