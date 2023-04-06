BlackRock Now Owns 10.00% of Webster Financial (WBS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.50MM shares of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 17.14MM shares and 9.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Webster Financial is $59.67. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 61.88% from its latest reported closing price of $36.86.

The projected annual revenue for Webster Financial is $2,466MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 184,693K shares. The put/call ratio of WBS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYFIX - Financial Services Fund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSWCX - Fidelity SAI U.S. Value Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Russell Investments Group holds 212K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 20.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 85.12% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 177K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 44.52% over the last quarter.

Webster Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

