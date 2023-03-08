BlackRock Now Owns 10.00% of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.00MM shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 3.89MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.35% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries is $255.41. The forecasts range from a low of $180.79 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.35% from its latest reported closing price of $214.00.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Ingalls Industries is $11,038MM, an increase of 3.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HII is 0.25%, an increase of 14.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 40,596K shares. The put/call ratio of HII is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,403K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,336K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,209K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 2.69% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,028K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 923K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares $1.24 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share ($4.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.24 per share.

At the current share price of $214.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 2.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

