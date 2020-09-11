BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that BFY the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.74, the dividend yield is 4.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFY was $13.74, representing a -12.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.75 and a 35.37% increase over the 52 week low of $10.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFY Dividend History page.

