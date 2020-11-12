BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.09, the dividend yield is 5.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFY was $14.09, representing a -10.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.75 and a 38.83% increase over the 52 week low of $10.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

