BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BFY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.18, the dividend yield is 4.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFY was $15.18, representing a -0.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.20 and a 49.56% increase over the 52 week low of $10.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

