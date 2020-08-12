BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BFY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.63, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFY was $14.63, representing a -7.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.75 and a 44.14% increase over the 52 week low of $10.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.