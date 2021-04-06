BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (BFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 166.67% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.38, the dividend yield is 12.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFY was $15.38, representing a -0.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.49 and a 25.14% increase over the 52 week low of $12.29.

