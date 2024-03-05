BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust said on March 1, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 will receive the payment on April 1, 2024.

At the current share price of $10.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.40%, the lowest has been 3.52%, and the highest has been 6.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNY is 0.09%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 6,401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,604K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 21.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 40.83% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 571K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 25.02% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 548K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 1.92% over the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust, BNY, is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. BNY commenced operations in July 2001 with the investment objective to provide current income exempt from regular Federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality, or determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent credit quality at time of purchase. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are rated, at the time of investment, Ba/BB or B by Moody's, S&P or Fitch or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by BlackRock.

