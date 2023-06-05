BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.49%, the lowest has been 3.52%, and the highest has been 6.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.39%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNY is 0.09%, an increase of 72.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.31% to 4,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 497K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 47.87% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 416K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 46.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 170.39% over the last quarter.

Focused Wealth Management holds 324K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNY by 23.04% over the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust, BNY, is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. BNY commenced operations in July 2001 with the investment objective to provide current income exempt from regular Federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality, or determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent credit quality at time of purchase. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are rated, at the time of investment, Ba/BB or B by Moody's, S&P or Fitch or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by BlackRock.

