Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 82.69% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.62, the dividend yield is 7.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSE was $14.62, representing a -0.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.64 and a 23.69% increase over the 52 week low of $11.82.

BSE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5.

