Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BSE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.47, the dividend yield is 4.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSE was $14.47, representing a -0.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.52 and a 44.7% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

BSE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSE Dividend History page.

