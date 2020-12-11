Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BSE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.56, the dividend yield is 4.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSE was $13.56, representing a -4.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.19 and a 35.55% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

BSE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.